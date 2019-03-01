Almost 10 years after his sudden death, Michael Jackson's legacy is under fresh scrutiny in a documentary about alleged child sex abuse that has been met with outrage by the singer's family.

"Leaving Neverland" will be aired on US channel HBO on March 3 and 4 and on Britain's Channel 4 on March 6 and 7.

Jackson's family has attacked the film and the "Thriller" singer's estate last week filed a lawsuit against HBO saying the documentary breached a 1992 agreement that the cable channel would not disparage him.

"Michael Jackson is innocent. Period," the estate said in the lawsuit.

HBO said in a statement however it would go ahead with the four-hour documentary and "allow everyone the opportunity to assess the film and the claims in it for themselves."

After the broadcast, HBO will air a conversation hosted by Oprah Winfrey with the director and the two men in front of an audience of sexual abuse survivors.

Jackson, who died in June 2009, was acquitted at a 2005 trial in California on charges of molesting a different, 13-year-old boy at his Neverland ranch in California.

In 1994, he settled a sexual abuse lawsuit concerning another 13-year-old boy.

Jackson's death was met with an outpouring of grief worldwide, a spike in record sales and new projects including a Cirque du Soleil show that have made him the highest-earning dead celebrity for the past six years, according to an annual Forbes survey.

"We are being bombarded with lies"

"This is the 10-year anniversary of my uncle's death. We should be mourning, but instead we are being bombarded with lies," the singer's nephew, Taj Jackson, told Reuters.