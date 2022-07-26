Tunisian President Kais Saied's supporters have celebrated the almost certain victory of the "yes" vote in a referendum on a new constitution that strengthens the powers of the head of state.

"Tunisia has entered a new phase," Saied said on Tuesday, appearing in front of a jubilant crowd at around 0100 GMT.

According to local television, he added that "there was a large crowd in the polling stations and the rate would have been higher if the vote took place over two days".

The referendum, held a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in what rivals have called a coup, saw at least 27.5 percent of 9.3 million registered voters cast ballots, Tunisia's ISIE electoral commission said late Monday.

An overwhelming 92-93 percent of those who voted supported the new constitution, according to an exit poll taken by the Sigma Conseil institute. Initial results are due Tuesday afternoon.

After the projected outcome was announced on national television, Saied's supporters drove cars in procession through central Tunis.

They waved flags and beeped their car horns, with some singing the national anthem or shouting slogans supporting the president.

