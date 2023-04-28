Marilyn Nabor, an experienced high school mathematics teacher in the Philippines, moved to Italy 14 years ago with high hopes of honing her craft in the country of Galileo and Fibonacci.

Now aged 49, she works as a housekeeper in Rome, counting cobwebs and crockery, and has abandoned hope of returning to her former calling. "This country does not recognise our diploma or curriculum from the Philippines," she said. "I cannot get professional work."

Even gaining qualifications in Italy didn't help Abhishek, a 26-year-old migrant from India who got a master's degree in mechanical engineering at Turin's Polytechnic University last year.

Abhishek, who declined to give his surname, said he was rejected for a string of jobs because his rudimentary Italian was deemed inadequate. He has now found work as an engineer in the Netherlands, where he can get by with English.

Such stories bring home an uncomfortable truth: there are scant prospects in Italy for foreign-born workers, however qualified they are, due to a combination of factors including a strict cap on work permits and a high citizenship bar.

Massive skilled Italian exodus

In contrast to much of the West, it's rare to see migrants working as doctors, engineers, teachers or in any other skilled professions — raising red flags for a country with a chronically stagnant economy and an ageing and rapidly shrinking population.

Last month, the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat said just over 67 percent of non-EU workers in Italy are over-qualified, meaning that they are stuck in medium- or low-skilled jobs despite having university-level education.

That compared with an EU average of about 40 percent. Only Greece did worse in the 27-member bloc, while France and Germany were between 30-35 percent.

Italy, which is also contending with an exodus of skilled nationals to stronger economies, needs qualified immigrants to fill growing skilled labour shortages, many economists say. Unlike in much of northern Europe, English is not widely used in the workplace, despite being a global lingua franca.

The great majority of the country's 5 million foreign residents are unemployed or have low-skilled jobs as domestic workers, in hotels, restaurants, factories, construction or as small shopkeepers, labour ministry data shows.

Decades-long stagnation

Italian gross domestic product has barely grown since the start of the century, after adjustment for inflation, and its labour productivity rose by just 0.4 percent per year between 1995 and 2021, less than a third of the EU average, Eurostat data shows.

For decades, Italian governments have failed to harness the skills of migrants and integrate them into the workforce, instead treating their arrival as a cause for alarm, said Filippo Barbera, sociology professor at Turin University.

This month, the government of right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced a "state of emergency" on immigration following a sharp rise in flows across the Mediterranean.

Meloni, who has drafted tougher asylum rules since taking office six months ago, has also said she will increase channels for legal migration, though no concrete steps have been taken.

The prime minister's office and the labour ministry declined to comment for this article.

Meloni rejects the idea that more migrant workers are the answer to Italy's economic problems.