Australia's renewable energy output surged in the quarter ended March, pushing down energy costs, driving carbon emissions to record lows and helping replace power generated from coal and gas, the country's energy market operator said on Friday.

Renewable energy supply to the National Electricity Market (NEM) hit a record of 66 percent in the first quarter, according to the latest quarterly update from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

That was up 4.4 percentage points from the previous high, while contributions from coal and gas fell, with gas-fired power touching its lowest level since 2005. Total NEM emissions slid to the lowest first-quarter levels on record, down 5.1 percent.

The record comes less than a year since Labor Party came to power, promoting clean energy projects and pledging to invest A$20 billion ($13.3 billion) to rebuild and modernise the national electricity network as part of a drive to cut carbon emissions by 43 percent by 2030 and reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The AEMO, in its latest quarterly update, said its data also underlined the need for more investment in new transmission lines, connecting more wind and solar farms to the national power grid.

"These insights reinforce that critical transmission investments ... are needed to share low-cost, low emission renewable energy with consumers," AEMO CEO Daniel Westerman said in a statement.