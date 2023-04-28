A suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up as militants attacked a temporary military camp in northwest Pakistan and at least three soldiers were killed, security officials and the army have said.

No one claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack.

The bloodshed comes after Pakistan declared a new offensive against militants following a resurgence of attacks in recent months, including a mosque bombing that killed more than 100 people in February.

Troops engaged the militants for several hours from Thursday night in the district of Lakki Marwat, near a rugged tribal area bordering Afghanistan, two officials told Reuters news agency, on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to provide information.

At least three troops and several of the militants died as a result, they added. The soldiers had been on their way to take up new posts at a nearby military base.

The army confirmed three deaths, saying the troops repulsed two more militant attacks in the same area.

"A motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself near security forces post," it said in a statement, adding that it was followed by a fierce exchange of fire between the troops and the attackers.

