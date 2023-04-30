The two warring Sudanese forces on Sunday announced the extension of an existing ceasefire for a further 72 hours — the latest of multiple truces that have largely been violated by both sides.

The Sudanese Armed Forces said the extension of the truce will start at 2200 GMT, saying that the decision came due to "US and Saudi mediation".

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) also confirmed the truce.

"In response to international, regional and local calls, we announce the extension of the humanitarian truce for 72 hours, starting from midnight tonight, in order to open humanitarian corridors and facilitate the movement of citizens and residents and enable them to fulfil their needs and reach safe areas," the RSF statement said.

At least 528 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded since a long-simmering power struggle between the Sudanese army and the RSF erupted into conflict on April 15.

Despite the announcement, witnesses on Sunday evening reported continued armed clashes as well as fighter jets soaring above various parts of the capital and its twin city Omdurman, across the Nile River.

The civil aviation authority on Sunday also announced Sudan's airspace would remain closed until May 13 , with the exception of aid and evacuation flights.

"There has been very heavy fighting and loud gunfire," a southern Khartoum resident told AFP earlier in the day.

Related Explained: How an old power struggle erupted in deadly Sudan violence

Earlier on Sunday, heavy fighting also rocked the capital as tens of thousands have fled the bloody turmoil and a former prime minister warned of the "nightmare" risk of a descent into full-scale civil war.

Army forces clashed with paramilitaries in Khartoum as deadly hostilities have entered a third week despite the latest ceasefire, which was formally set to expire at the end of the day but has been reportedly extended.

"There has been very heavy fighting and loud gunfire ... since the early morning on my street," a southern Khartoum resident told AFP news agency.

Clashes were reported around the army headquarters in central Khartoum, and the army also carried out airstrikes in the capital's twin city of Omdurman across the Nile River.

Foreign nations have scrambled to evacuate thousands of their citizens by air, road and sea since the fighting plunged the poverty-stricken country into deadly turmoil on April 15.

A first Red Cross plane brought eight tonnes of humanitarian aid to Port Sudan, from Jordan, on Sunday. It carried surgical material and medical kits to stabilise 1,500 patients, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

Millions of Sudanese have endured crippling s hortages of water, food, medicines and other basic supplies, while tens of thousands have fled to neighbouring countries, with more on their way.

Satellite images showed long bus convoys at the Egyptian border, while the UN said tens of thousands had escaped to Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia and the Central African Republic.

The turmoil could deepen further in the power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Sudan's former premier Abdalla Hamdok warned on Saturday that the conflict could deteriorate into one of the world's worst civil wars.

"God forbid if Sudan is to reach a point of civil war proper... Syria, Yemen, Libya will be a small play," Hamdok told an event in Nairobi.

"I think it would be a nightmare for the world."

Related Hundreds of Turkish citizens transferred to Ethiopia from Sudan

Risk of famine

The UN World Food Programme has warned the unrest could plunge millions m ore into hunger in a country where 15 million people already need aid to stave off famine.