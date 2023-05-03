Torrential rains caused flooding in western and northern Rwanda, killing at least 129 people, a public broadcaster has said.

The death toll “continues to rise,” the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency said on Wednesday.

“This could be the highest disaster-induced death toll to be recorded in the country in the shortest period, according to available records from recent years,” the government-backed New Times newspaper reported.

Francois Habitegeko, governor of Rwanda's Western province, told reporters that a search for more victims was underway following heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Strong rainstorms started last week, causing flooding and mudslides that swept away several houses across the country and left some roads inaccessible.

Related Australia deploys army as crocs roam flooded streets

More rains