Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant delivered a Hollywood ending as the curtain came down on his glittering 20-year NBA career on Wednesday in a blockbuster finale.

On a night of searing emotion at a packed Staples Center, the 37-year-old signed off with a mammoth 60 points, including a final burst of scoring to inspire a 101-96 comeback victory over the Utah Jazz.

A galaxy of A-list celebrities -- from Jack Nicholson to David Beckham -- roared their approval from courtside as Bryant exited with a perfectly scripted final act.

"Man, I can't believe how fast 20 years went by, this is crazy," Bryant told his adoring fans. "What can I say? Mamba out."

A sell-out crowd of 19,060 fans had packed into the Staples Center to watch Bryant lace up for the 1,566th and last time.

"Tonight was trying to go out, playing hard and putting on a show as much as I possibly could. It felt good to be able to do that one last time," Bryant said.

"The coolest thing is that my kids actually saw me play like I used to play."

Tickets for the game were the most expensive in basketball history, according to online exchange StubHub.com, which sold one pair of courtside seats for a staggering $27,500 each.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson had acted as master of ceremonies for a lengthy pre-game tribute that featured video messages from some of the NBA's most recognizable figures.

"We are here to celebrate greatness for 20 years," Johnson told the crowd.

"He's not only a great and unbelievable sports icon but he's already the greatest to wear the purple and gold."

'Melancholy' Nicholson

Oscar-winning actor Nicholson -- a regular presence at courtside during the Bryant era -- wrapped up a montage of video messages.

"Kobe, goodbye, I think I might retire with you, I'm not sure," said Nicholson.