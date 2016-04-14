Canada's Liberal government will allow its members of parliament to vote for or against the physician-assisted suicide bill it will introduce on Thursday rather than require them to back it, the Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday.

The report cited an official with the prime minister's office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The article said the bill will take a narrow approach to the issue of physician-assisted suicide, excluding those who only experience mental suffering. It will also not allow for so-called "mature minors" or for advance consent – a request to end one's life in the future.