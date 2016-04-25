A 19-year-old on a family camping holiday in northern Australia had a lucky escape on Monday when he fought off a crocodile which bit into his foot as he slept.

The reptile struck at about 4:30am as the group slept at their campsite in the Northern Territory.

Peter Rowsell told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he was woken by something "shaking" his right foot.

"I was sleeping in a mozzie (mosquito) net, and ... I woke up and there was something shaking my foot, and I woke up and had a look and it was three to four metres long," he said.

He said he hit the reptile "once or twice" on the head and it went back into the water. His screams woke his fellow campers who drove him to hospital, more than two hours' drive away.

Department of Health spokeswoman Gail Liston confirmed a man was treated in Katherine Hospital after the attack in the Douglas Daly region south of Darwin.

"He was bitten on the right foot by a crocodile," she told AFP. "He has puncture wounds."