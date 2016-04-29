The United Nation's top expert on albinism said on Friday during her first official visit in her new role that people with albinism in Malawi are at risk of "systemic extinction" due to relentless attacks ignited by superstitions.

Ikponwosa Ero, who is from Nigeria and has albinism, took the job as the UN's first independent expert on the issue last August.

Ero said, at least 65 cases of violence against people with albinism including killings and dismemberment have been recorded by police in Malawi since late 2014.

Around 10,000 people out of Malawi's population of 16.5 million have albinism.

The situation amounted to "an emergency, a crisis disturbing in its proportions", Ero said.

She said people with albinism are "an endangered people group facing a risk of systemic extinction over time if nothing is done."