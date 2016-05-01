Germany's rising far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party backed an election manifesto, which includes a chapter entitled "Islam is not a part of Germany" that says Islam is not compatible with the country's constitution, in a vote held on the second day of a party congress on Sunday.

Many of the party's 2,000 members also backed calls for a ban on "Islamic symbols of power" such as minarets - the towers of a mosque from where the call to Muslim prayer is made - and the burqa - the all-encompassing body garment worn by some conservative Muslim women.

"Islam is foreign to us and for that reason it cannot invoke the principle of religious freedom to the same degree as Christianity," said Hans-Thomas Tillschneider, the AfD's lawmaker from the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

In March, the AfD added three more regional assemblies in which they are represented, going up to eight out of 16 assemblies in the country.

Its support was strongest in Saxony-Anhalt, where it grabbed 24.2 percent of the vote. It was the first time the AfD had come as high as second in any state.

Germans have been turning in droves to the party, which propagates a eurosceptic and anti-refugee stance, amid increasing criticism towards German Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy which allowed more than a million refugees to enter the country last year.