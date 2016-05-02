Denmark has extended identification checks along the German border until June 2 aiming to halt "an extraordinarily large number of refugee and migrants," from entering the country.

"There is still considerable pressure on Europe's borders and... migrants and refugees find alternative routes when the borders are closed," Integration Minister Inger Stojberg said in a statement.

"When asylum seekers without proper ID papers cannot travel to Sweden, there remains a serious risk that many refugees and migrants can become stranded in this country," she added.

The controls had already been extended five times, most recently until May 3.

Denmark first introduced its border checks on January 4 along the Germany border, just after Sweden began requiring rail, bus and ferry companies to verify the identities of people travelling from Denmark.

In 2015, Denmark waslargely serving as a transit country for refugees who are aiming to reach Sweden, which has one of Europe's most generous asylum rules.