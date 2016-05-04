One Ukrainian coal miner was killed and at least nine others were missing, feared dead on Wednesday after a methane gas explosion at a mine in the war-scarred separatist east.

The chief health official of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic said 20 workers were inside the mine when the blast occurred on Tuesday in an area some 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of the Russian border.

"Four are in hospital getting treatment for burns. We recovered one body and nine are still under the rubble," Larisa Airapetyan told the official Lugansk separatists' news site.

"The chances of finding them alive are slim -- the gas accumulation is very high."

She did not say how or when the other six miners were rescued.

The head of the rebel region's police force said the mine had earlier been stripped of its operating license due to safety concerns.