If you're an account holder of Russia's Mail.ru, Google, Yahoo or Microsoft then you could be one of the unlucky 270 million whose email accounts have been compromised. And all of your information could possibly be sold for less than a dollar!

Alex Holden, a security expert, who helped discover one of largest cache of stolen usernames and passwords in 2014, now says more stolen credentials are being traded in Russia's cyber underworld.

The discovery of 272.3 million stolen accounts included a majority of users of Mail.ru, Russia's most popular email service, and smaller fractions of Google, Yahoo and Microsoft email users, said Holden, founder and chief information security officer of Hold Security

The researchers of the company found a young Russian hacker bragging in an online forum that he had collected and was ready to give away a far larger number of stolen credentials.

"This information is potent. It is floating around in the underground and this person has shown he's willing to give the data away to people who are nice to him," said Holden.

"These credentials can be abused multiple times."

LESS THAN $1

Mysteriously, the hacker asked just 50 roubles - less than $1 - for the entire trove, but gave up the dataset after Hold researchers agreed to post favourable comments about him in hacker forums, Holden said.

Such large-scale data breaches can be used to engineer further break-ins. It also allows the hacker to reach a universe of contacts tied to each compromised account, multiplying the risks of financial theft or reputational damage across the web.

What makes it easier for hackers to break-in the email accounts is the habbit of people to keep using favorite passwords.

After being informed of the potential breach of email credentials, Mail.ru said in a statement emailed to Reuters: "We are now checking, whether any combinations of usernames/passwords match users' e-mails and are still active.