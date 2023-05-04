Europe has been a significant geopolitical player on the world stage for centuries – from the rise and fall of empires to the formation of nation-states and the creation of the European Union (EU).

Recently, there has been a growing discussion about whether Europe is turning from West to East and what this might mean for the continent and the world.

The historical divide between Europe’s West and the East dates back to the Cold War era. The divide was based mainly on political ideologies, with Western Europe associated with democracy, capitalism, and the United States.

In contrast, Eastern Europe was associated with communism and the Soviet Union. The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the subsequent collapse of the Soviet Union ended this divide, and many Eastern European countries moved closer to the West, joining NATO and the EU.

However, in recent years, there has been a shift in this trend, with some Eastern European countries – such as Hungary, Bulgaria, and Belarus – moving closer to Russia and China.

This shift is partly driven by economic interests, as Russia and China have become important trading partners for many Eastern European countries, and partly by geopolitical considerations, as these countries, especially Bulgaria, seek to balance their relations between the West and the East.

One example of this shift is Hungary, which has moved closer to Russia and China in recent years, despite being a member of the EU and NATO. Hungary has been critical of the EU’s policies on migration and has been accused of undermining the rule of law and democratic institutions in the country.

Hungary has also been building closer ties with Russia, including constructing a new nuclear power plant with Russian technology. Similarly, Poland has been making more intimate relations with China, including signing a strategic partnership agreement in 2019.

This shift towards the East has raised concerns among Western European countries and the US, who see it as a threat to the unity and security of Europe. They argue that countries moving closer to Russia and China are becoming vulnerable to the influence of these countries and may be compromising their values and democratic institutions.

There are also concerns about the potential impact on the transatlantic relationship, as the US sees Europe as a critical ally and partner.

However, others argue that this shift towards the East is a natural development and may even benefit Europe. They point out that the EU and NATO have expanded to the point where they are perceived as a threat by Russia, leading to a more confrontational approach by Russia towards the West.

By building closer ties with Russia and China, Eastern European countries can reduce tensions and promote regional stability. These countries argue that this shift may help to rebalance the global order, which the West has dominated for centuries.