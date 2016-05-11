POLITICS
Steph Curry creates social media buzz with unanimous MVP win
The internet didn't waste any time before reacting to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry becoming the first NBA player in history to be unanimously chosen as Most Valuable Player.
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors poses with both of his MVP awards after Curry was awarded the 2015-16 Kia Most Valuable Player Award on May 10, 2016 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2016

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to win Most Valuable Player award by unanimous vote and the internet went abuzz with players and fans reactions.

The league sent out a tweet with his top plays from the past season.

Steve Nash, one of only three guards to win a MVP award back to back, shared a photo with Curry on Instagram.

The mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaaf, where the Warriors are based out of, also joined in on the action via Twitter.

And some highlighted the difficulty of his success.

Some social media users disagreed with the outcome and put LeBron James as a more suitable choice.

But an overwhelming majority said Curry was the inescapable choice.

And some used meme's to express their awe.

After receiving the award, Curry played his first game after two weeks of injury. He scored 40 points off the bench, including an NBA record of 17 points in overtime against Portland Trail Blazers, causing further praise and buzz on social media.

SOURCE:TRT World
