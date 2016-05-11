Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to win Most Valuable Player award by unanimous vote and the internet went abuzz with players and fans reactions.

The league sent out a tweet with his top plays from the past season.

Steve Nash, one of only three guards to win a MVP award back to back, shared a photo with Curry on Instagram.

The mayor of Oakland, Libby Schaaf, where the Warriors are based out of, also joined in on the action via Twitter.

And some highlighted the difficulty of his success.