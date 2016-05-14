A new report released by a UK-based campaigning organisation has uncovered organised efforts by far-right pro-Israeli lobby groups in the United States to get a foothold in the European Parliament in Brussels.

The report released on Friday by the EuroPal Forum said that a network of pro-Israeli businessmen and activists linked to "extremist settler" movements in the occupied West Bank have mobilised their resources to impose their agenda in the European media.

Basing its findings on research conducted by the Public Interest Investigations/Spinwatch, which investigates the influence of the public relations industry and corporate and government propaganda on social discourse, the report also stated that the groups were linked to Islamophobic movements in the US.

"The establishment of similar pro-Israel groups in Brussels is part of efforts over the last decade to create what the report terms ‘a powerful transatlantic lobby in the heart of the European Union'," the EuroPal Forum said on its website.

"This has direct links to the Israel lobby in Washington, as well as American funders. These funders have been shown to routinely support organisations engaged in the occupation of Palestine and policies that directly harm the potential for peace."

According to the report, the Friends of Israel Initiative (FOII), AJC Transatlantic Institute, Israel Allies Caucus, European Foundation for Democracy and European Leadership Network were among the main lobby groups.

These groups have founded and supported smaller groups in Europe, such as the European Friends of Israel, Europe Israel Press Association and European Coalition for Israel, the report said.

While some of these groups are relatively new, the European Coalition for Israel (EC4I), a Christian pro-Israeli lobby group, has been campaigning in Brussels as early as 2003.