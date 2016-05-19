Egyptian aviation officials have said that the Paris-Cairo bound EgyptAir flight MS804 that was reported missing earlier Thursday with 66 passengers and crew on board has crashed into the Mediterranean sea.

The officials also said that a search is being carried out in order to find the debris of the crash.

They said the "possibility that the plane crashed has been confirmed," as the plane hasn't landed in any of the nearby airports.

Aboard the flight were 30 Egyptians, 15 French nationals, one Briton and one Belgian.

Earlier today, EgyptAir said the plane sent an emergency signal - possibly from an emergency beacon attached to the plane - at 04:26 am, two hours after it disappeared from radar screens.

"An official source at EgyptAir stated that Flight MS804, which departed Paris at 23:09 [CEST, 2109 GMT] heading to Cairo has disappeared from radar," the airline said on its official Twitter account.

According to flightradar24.com, the plane's last known position was above the Mediterranean Sea.