Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades has said he will return to peace talks with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Mustafa Akinci after he previously called off a meeting that was scheduled to take place on Friday.

Anastasiades decided to cancel the peace talks after cutting short his visit to Turkey, where he was attending the first United Nations humanitarian summit. The cancellation was in protest against Akinci being treated like a head of state.

The Greek Cypriot administration does not recognise Turkish Cypriot authority in the north of Cyprus, where the establishment of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was announced in November 1983.

Although the two leaders frequently meet for negotiations in the UN-controlled buffer zone dividing the Eastern Mediterranean island, Anastasiades objected to Akinci attending a banquet for heads of state, which was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It was later revealed that Akinci had been invited to the banquet on the request of the UN's envoy to Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, a move which was condemned by the Greek Cypriot administration.

However, in a statement issued on Friday, Anastasiades announced that he is now prepared to return to talks after the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon clarified in a phone call the international body's recognition of the Greek Cypriot administration as the legitimate authority of the island.

"I think that after the statement by the UN Secretary General, certain attempts that were made are now rectified and I want to hope that no similar phenomena will be repeated by anyone involved in the process," Anastasiades told reporters in Nicosia.

A statement issued by the UN also reiterated that the UN's policy on Cyprus "has not changed" while encouraging both Anastasiades and Akinci to "intensify their efforts towards reunifying Cyprus, in a climate of mutual respect, in order to bring an end to the unacceptable status quo."

Greek Cypriot administration spokesman Nikos Christodoulides, meanwhile, said that no date has been set for the next meeting between Anastasiades and Akinci.