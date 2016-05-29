The UN's refugee agency confirmed on Sunday that more than 700 refugees have drowned in three separate shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea in the last few days.

The boats, carrying refugees attempting to cross into Europe from Africa, reportedly sank south of the Italian coast.

UNHCR spokeswoman Carlotta Sami told The Associated Press by telephone that around 100 people have been missing since their boat capsized on Wednesday.

Devastating images from the sinking were captured by the Italian Navy as they rushed to save as many of those on board as they could.

Another 550 refugees have been missing since Thursday, after being out at sea for a day, the spokeswoman added.

According to the spokeswoman, the unseaworthy vessel, which didn't even have an engine and had to be towed by another smuggler boat, was overcrowded with around 670 passengers when it capsized.

Around 104 survived either by swimming to the first boat or by being rescued, but international patrol boats were only able to retrieve 15 bodies.

But figures provided by Italian police contradict the UNHCR's account.