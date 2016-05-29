WORLD
3 MIN READ
At least 700 refugees drown in Mediterranean
UN refugee agency confirms at least 700 refugees have drowned in the Mediterranean since Wednesday, while some estimates put the death toll at 900.
At least 700 refugees drown in Mediterranean
Refugees wait to disembark in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, Italy, May 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2016

The UN's refugee agency confirmed on Sunday that more than 700 refugees have drowned in three separate shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea in the last few days.

The boats, carrying refugees attempting to cross into Europe from Africa, reportedly sank south of the Italian coast.

UNHCR spokeswoman Carlotta Sami told The Associated Press by telephone that around 100 people have been missing since their boat capsized on Wednesday.

Devastating images from the sinking were captured by the Italian Navy as they rushed to save as many of those on board as they could.

Another 550 refugees have been missing since Thursday, after being out at sea for a day, the spokeswoman added.

According to the spokeswoman, the unseaworthy vessel, which didn't even have an engine and had to be towed by another smuggler boat, was overcrowded with around 670 passengers when it capsized.

Around 104 survived either by swimming to the first boat or by being rescued, but international patrol boats were only able to retrieve 15 bodies.

But figures provided by Italian police contradict the UNHCR's account.

Recommended

Survivors of the shipwreck told Italian authorities that after eight hours of navigation, the second boat began to take on water. Frantic efforts to empty the water failed to keep it afloat, so the commander of the first boat decided to cut the tow rope.

The Italian police said 90 refugees were rescued after jumping off the top deck, but those who could not be rescued, including around 300 trapped in the lower deck, drowned.

The commander of the first boat, a 28-year-old Sudanese man, was later arrested after being taken to Italy.

A third shipwreck, which occurred on Friday, left an unspecified number of people dead, but at least 45 bodies were retrieved while 135 others were rescued.

In a tweet by MSF Sea, it was estimated that the total death toll of all three shipwrecks could be as high as 900.

Last week, at least 4,000 refugees were rescued in the Mediterranean en route to Italy's southern islands.

Tightened controls in the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece has revived the sea route from northern Africa to southern Europe. With improving weather conditions, it is expected that the flow of refugees risking their lives in the Mediterranean will increase.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad