At least four people were killed and several others injured when police in Papua New Guinea's capital opened fire on a student protest rally on Wednesday.

Rioting, looting and gunshots erupted after the incident. Police opened fire on students protesting against the Prime Minister Peter O'Neill at a university campus in Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby.

An official at the Port Moresby General Hospital said that 38 people were treated at the hospital and five of them were in critical condition. However, the officials say there have been no deaths.

Students have been boycotting classes in their month-long standoff with authorities. They demand Prime Minister Peter O'Neill step aside over corruption allegations.

The clashes broke out as students prepared to march from the University of Papua New Guinea to the parliament, where O'Neill was due to face a no-confidence vote.

Anti-corruption campaigner Noel Anjo Kolao, who organised the protest, said police had pointed their guns at the students.

"Then they started shooting at them," he told AFP by phone, saying he saw several injured students.

"We have two sets of laws in Papua New Guinea, one for the prime minister and one for ordinary citizens."

Noel Anjo Kolao is the president of an NGO named People's Power Movement (PPM). This NGO works under the umbrella of a main organisation called Partners with Melanesians Inc (PwM).

Police Commissioner Gari Baki said that 23 people were hurt, adding that students turned violent and clashed with police when the force tried to stop the demonstrators' march towards the parliament.