Mosquito-repelling TV goes on sale in India
LG's new TV uses ultrasonic waves that are inaudible to humans but cause mosquitoes to fly away.
LG's world's first mosquito-repelling TV on sale at a store in Delhi, India. Photo: LG Electronics/Yonhap June 16, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 18, 2016

The Indian arm of South Korean company LG Electronics, has begun selling a TV with a feature that it says repels mosquitoes, which can spread diseases such as malaria, Zika and dengue.

The TV's 'Mosquito Away Technology' uses ultrasonic waves that are inaudible to humans but cause mosquitoes to fly away, according to LG India.

The same technology, which was certified as effective by an independent laboratory near Chennai, India, has been used by LG in air conditioners and washing machines.

The technology, which also functions when the TV is switched off, is available in two models, priced at $394 and $706.

The TV, which was designed and manufactured by LG India, is targeted at lower-income consumers living in conditions that would make them vulnerable to mosquitoes.

It will go on sale next month in the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Kim Sang-yeol, an LG official, said there are no plans for now to market it elsewhere.

The company began developing the set before the outbreak of the Zika virus in Latin America, which has fueled concern over safety at the Olympic Games set to begin in August in Rio de Janeiro.

LG India said on its website that the TV is not intended to replace other mosquito-deterrent devices.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
