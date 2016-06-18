The Indian arm of South Korean company LG Electronics, has begun selling a TV with a feature that it says repels mosquitoes, which can spread diseases such as malaria, Zika and dengue.

The TV's 'Mosquito Away Technology' uses ultrasonic waves that are inaudible to humans but cause mosquitoes to fly away, according to LG India.

The same technology, which was certified as effective by an independent laboratory near Chennai, India, has been used by LG in air conditioners and washing machines.

The technology, which also functions when the TV is switched off, is available in two models, priced at $394 and $706.

The TV, which was designed and manufactured by LG India, is targeted at lower-income consumers living in conditions that would make them vulnerable to mosquitoes.