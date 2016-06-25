Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday met the leader of Palestinian group Hamas for unscheduled talks following reports that Ankara is close to agreeing a deal on normalising ties with Israel.

Erdogan received the Doha-based Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal, whose group governs the Gaza Strip, at the Ottoman-era Yildiz Palace in Istanbul, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported, quoting presidential sources.

Turkish press reports have said that Israel and Turkey could hold final talks on normalising ties on Sunday, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that there was a "large possibility" the negotiations would take place by the end of this month.

Anadolu Agency said that Erdogan and Meshaal discussed how to ease the humanitarian problems of the Palestinians and how to bridge the differences between Hamas and rival Palestinian group Fatah.

The report made no reference to the Turkish-Israeli talks.