"Al Qeeq," a Palestinian short-film depicting the life of Muhammad Al Qeeq, garnered much interest at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Al Qeeq, 33, was detained by Israeli authorities without being formally charged. He went on a hunger strike which lasted for 95 days before officials released him.

The film was screened on May 21, the day Al Qeeq's hunger strike ended.

Directed by Nawras Abu Saleh, who is a close friend of Al Qeeq, the only Palestinian film featured at the Festival aimed to showcase the daily reality of life in occupied Palestine through the eyes of his friend.

"Muhammad Al Qeeq is my friend from university. We studied together, and then he became a journalist and I became a film maker," said Abu Saleh.

"I write and directed the film, I produced it because this voice has to reach everywhere, and also my friendship added to the reasons, and because I did not have time to look for the actor who is in the shape and the look of Al Qeeq , so I played the role," he added.

After the film was screened in Jordan's capital Amman, Abu Saleh spoke to TRT World, saying he aimed to tell not only Al Qeeq's story but also what is happening in the occupied territories.

The film was screened in the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in France onMay 21 – the day Al Qeeq was released after he went on a hunger strike.

Abu Saleh rebuked calls from some critics who wanted the film to be removed from the screening list.

The film was well received by attendees who complimented Abu Saleh on his achievement.

Live stream with Al Qeeq