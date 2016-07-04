Dozens of people were killed as severe storms, heavy downpours and landslides wreaked havoc in large parts of China, Pakistan and India.

Torrential rains swept Anqing in east China's Anhui province. In Sanqiao Town, Huaining County, around 100 residents were trapped after heavy rains triggered floods across the region. Chinese authorities have confirmed that thousands of homes have been destroyed by the floods.

Areas along the Yangtze River are bracing for more flooding. At least 27 people were killed and 12 went missing in torrential rains since Thursday in Hubei, central China. A landslide claimed 23 more lives when it buried a village in Guizhou province in southwest China.

The authorities said that over 180 people have killed in flood-related incidents. Nearly 400,000 people have been evacuated in Guizhou province.

Almost 15,000 houses have collapsed and more than 500,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed, causing direct economic losses of 5.669 billion yuan ($850 million).

State television showed people using boats to navigate flooded streets in the eastern Anhui province. Anhui's civil affairs department said that at least 18 people have died and four are missing due to heavy rains since June 18.

43 killed in Pakistan floods

At least 43 people were killed in overnight flash floods in northern Pakistan. The majority of the casualties occurred in a remote village that did not receive an evacuation warning before the flood hit, washing away most of the settlement.

The heavy monsoon rains began late on Saturday and were concentrated mainly in the north-western province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has been badly affected by floods in recent years.

The worst hit district was Chitral, on the country's northwest border with Afghanistan, where floods killed 41 people in the village of Ursoon near the Afghan border. Eighty-two homes in the village were affected by the waters. Flood waters also swept away a mosque and an army post in the area.

"Sixteen of the dead were offering prayers in the mosque when it was swept away by the flood," Latifur Rehman, a spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority, told AFP.

At least eight of the victims were soldiers, and another eight bodies were swept over the border into Afghanistan, senior local official Osama Waraich said.

Rehman said that a military-led rescue and relief operation was now underway. Helicopters were being used to reach the affected people and provide them with tents, food and medical aid.