Ancient cave art, the site of 560-million year fossils and the 'City of 1001 Churches' will be among 29 sites up for selection as UNESCO's World Heritage Committee meets in Turkey this weekend.

The 11-day meeting in Istanbul, UNESCO's 40th, will kick off on Sunday with sites in war-ravaged Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan on top of the agenda as the committee reviews candidates to join the prestigious World Heritage List.

The work of three modern architects from France, Brazil and the US will also be considered as the 'threat of urbanisation' grows, says UNESCO's director general Irina Bokova.

According to Bokova, the situation in Syria's ancient city of Palmyra and the citadel of Aleppo and the dangers posed to heritage by climate change has raised alarms and UNESCO's list now carries 'great political importance.'

"What happened in Syria and Iraq as well as in Mali and Afghanistan were so shocking that the process of preparing UNESCO's lists has become of great political importance," AFP quoted the UN body's director general Irina Bokova as saying.

Earlier this year DAESH blew up the ancient Nabu temple in Iraq. In 2012 a Malian jihadist blew up nine mausoleums and part of Timbuktu's famous Sidi Yahia mosque. In Afghanistan, meanwhile, the Taliban destroyed the giant Bamiyan Buddhas in 2001.

Interest in threats to heritage has "grown tremendously in recent years because of these conflicts" but also new threats linked to climate change or urbanisation, she said.

"Globalisation and connectivity have also seen the rise of a new spirit, a wish to present oneself to the world through one's culture," Bukova said.

Three modern architects

This year 29 dossiers are being considered by the World Heritage Committee, made up of 21 countries serving six-year terms.

A dossier for the work of architect Le Corbusier, after failed attempts in 2009 and 2011, has been revamped and comes with high marks from a committee of experts who evaluate the submissions.

It lists 17 sites across seven countries -- France, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Argentina, Japan and India -- to show the global reach of the work of Charles-Edouard Jeanneret-Gris, known as Le Corbusier.

The creations show the contributions of Le Corbusier to the Modern Movement that emerged after World War I with an emphasis on functionality, bold lines and new materials such as concrete, iron and glass.