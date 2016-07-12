Pokemon madness is back. The new social media phenomenon Pokemon Go has attracted millions of users keen to bring back happy childhood memories, as well as people new to the multi-billion dollar franchise.

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company launched, the new smash-hit iPhone and Android game in the US on 7 July, turning living quarters into gaming platforms.

According to data from mobile and web insights company SimilarWeb, Pokemon Go had more downloads in a week than popular dating app Tinder had in five years.

The data also revealed that 60 percent of Android users are playing the game.

Shares in Japanese gaming company Nintendo soared on Monday afternoon, adding $7.5 billion to the company's market value.

People welcomed the hit game with with tweets, Facebook comments and videos.

What is Pokemon Go?

Pokemon Go is inspired by the gameboy game, cartoon programme and low-tech trading card game Pokemon, which was the subject of a craze in the late 1990s.

The game is based around augmented reality, meaning it blends elements of virtual and real life. Its users create an avatar to catch and train the monsters in real world locations which can then take part in battles.

The game uses the smartphone's camera and GPS to provide you with the experience of existing in a world of Pokemon.

All you need to do is to take your phone, walk over to your neighbour's and flick a Poké Ball toward the creatures when you see them on the screen to "catch em' all."

Certain locations offer you bonuses and higher chances of catching the rarest virtual creatures, encouraging you to rush to those areas to compete with other players and get exercise at the same time.

The game caused servers to crash due to the immense demand it generated shortly after releasing in the US.

Unfortunately for Poke-fanatics, the game is currently available only in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

The weirdest Pokemon Go stories

Although the game has only been out a few days, it has already been linked to more than its fair-share of bizarre occurrences – some of them surprisingly sinister.

On Friday July 19, an American teenager, Shayla Wiggins, found the dead body of a man as she was walking near the Big Wind River in Wyoming to find a Pokemon character.

In another controversy, police arrested four people in Missouri aged between 16 to 18 on suspicion of being behind 10 to 11 robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles which involved luring players into traps.

An Australian expat, Sonny Truyen who was working as a vice president for digital marketing at the Singaporean-based firm 99.co was fired from his company after he made a social media post, saying "You can't f*****g catch Pokemon in this piece of f*****g s*** country."

Chief executive of 99.co, Darius Cheng, apologised for Mr Truyen's comments following the incident.