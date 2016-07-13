A cleric criticised for defending the rape of non-Jewish women has been appointed as the new chief rabbi of the Israeli Army.

Rabbi Colonel Eyal Karim has came under strong condemnation from women's groups in 2002 when he answered a question on a religious website asking whether is it permitted to rape women during war.

Karim said it was permitted to satisfiy "the evil inclination by lying with attractive Gentile women against their will, out of consideration for the difficulties faces by the soldiers and for overall success" could be considered as excusable in order to maintain morale among soldiers and the army during fighting.

Ten years after the remarks, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have issued a statement intended to "clarify" Karim's response to the question as he is due to become the IDF's next chief chaplain. Both the military and Karim said the rabbi's words were misinterpreted.

However, Israeli politicians still objected to the decision to nominate the colonel for the position.