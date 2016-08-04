TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish civilian wounded in coup bombing dies
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the hospital and extended his condolences to the family of Oğuzhan Yaşar.
Turkish civilian wounded in coup bombing dies
A view of the street in front of the Presidential Palace of Beştepe, Ankara after the bombing last month. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 4, 2016

A civilian who was wounded in an airstrike during an attempted coup in Turkey last month succumbed to his injuries late on Wednesday.

Oğuzhan Yaşar, 23, was severely injured when the presidential palace was bombed during the failed coup.

He was being treated at the TOBB ETU Hospital in Ankara, according to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Recommended

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the hospital and extended his condolences to Yaşar's family.

At least 238 people were martyred and 2,200 others were wounded after general public took to the streets to protest the coup attempt on July 15.

Turkey's government alleges US-based cleric Fetullah Gülen and his FETO terrorist organization was behind the failed coup and has sent the US two official requests for his extradition to face trial.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan