A former Guantanamo prisoner who was relocated to Uruguay nearly two years ago is being held by Venezuela's intelligence agency after travelling to Caracas to reunite with family.

Jihad Ahmed Mustafa Diyab, who was held for 12 years in Guantanamo without being charged, has been unable to communicate with the outside world since he arrived in Caracas on July 26.

His lawyer Jon Eisenberg said Venezuela has ignored his requests to speak to his client by phone.

"I have not been able to make contact with him and have gotten no official response from the Venezuela government as to why he is being detained or where," Eisenberg said in an email to AFP.

"I am currently attempting to find an attorney in Caracas who has experience with the Venezuelan legal system... and can assist in the effort to make contact with Diyab," he said.

Diyab was one of the longest Guantanamo hunger strikers. There were fears that he would die in custody when his weight dropped to dangerously low levels.

The Syrian national, was transferred to Guantanamo after being captured in 2002 near the border region of Afghanistan and Pakistan. He was released to Uruguay in 2014 as part of an arrangement to reduce the number of detainees at the US military prison.