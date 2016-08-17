Hundreds of Kurds on Tuesday protested against the policies of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in Al-Hasakah, Syria.

Nearly a dozen arrests of Syrian-Kurdish political figures sparked an internal row and called for protests in the northeast city of Qamishli.

Supporters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Syria (PDKS) in the areas of Qamishli, Amude, Girke Lege and Tirbespi protested against the wave of arrests by PYD militants in Rojava against the officials and members of the PDKS and the Kurdish National Council (KNC).

Following the demonstrations, some protesters including a political bureau and members of the Kurdish Union Party were arrested by PYD militants.

The KNC leader, Ibrahim Biro, was extradited on Sunday, after spending one day in Asaiysh prison in Amude.

Biro was arrested by the PYD along with the leader of the Kurdish Union Party, Sleman Oso, but were both released.​​

Turkey considers the PYD as the Syrian extension of the PKK and a terrorist group.

Turkey along with NATO and the United States considers PKK as a terrorist group.

PYD's human rights violations

Biro said on Wednesday the PYD is violating human rights and Western nations are ignoring their actions.

In exclusive comments to Anadolu Agency, Biro said the PYD was actively working against any group it considered a threat, while attempting to assert its control over northern Syria by using the fight against DAESH as a pretext.

"They're exploiting the [international] fight against the DAESH terrorist group to attack their opponents," he said.

In recent months, the PYD has reportedly indulged in the ethnic cleansing of areas under its control, arbitrarily detained its political opponents and forced local residents to fight on its behalf.