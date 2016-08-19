UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic after a section of their support displayed Palestinian flags during Wednesday's Champions League play-off first leg against Hapoel Beer-Sheva of Israel.

European football's governing body said Celtic had been charged for displays of an "illicit banner". It added, "this case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 22 September."

The UEFA rule in question forbids the use of "gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit any message that is not fit for a sports event, particularly messages that are of a political, ideological, religious, offensive or provocative nature".

Dozens of Palestinian flags were displayed during Celtic's 5-2 first-leg win, many of them in the new safe standing section at Parkhead.