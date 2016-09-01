The east coast of New Zealand was hit by a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake before dawn on Friday, generating a small tsunami, but officials said there was no significant damage or injuries.

A swarm of aftershocks, several of nearly 6.0 magnitude, rocked the region for many hours after the initial jolt as coastal residents made their way to high ground by torchlight.

But less than three hours later they were advised they could return home after a 30-centimetre (one foot) tsunami was detected.

"The greatest wave height has already occurred, further waves are anticipated to be up to 20 centimetres," the Civil Defence organisation, which is responsible for national emergency management, said.

"Areas under 'marine and beach threat' can expect unusually strong currents and unpredictable water flows near the shore. This means a threat to beach, harbour, estuary and small boat activities."

However, despite the power of the temblor, East Coast Civil Defence information officer Sheridan Gundry told Radio New Zealand the impact was minimal.

"We haven't heard any reports of injuries or damage at all," she said.

"There was power out in a few places but we've been let off pretty lightly as far as damage goes."

The tsunami warning covered the East Coast of the North Island and the upper South Island.

The shallow tremor, off the coast of New Zealand, was estimated at a depth of around 30 kilometres (18 miles), according to the US Geological Survey.