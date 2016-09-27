Azerbaijan has voted in favour of extending the president's term in office from five to seven years in a referendum held on Monday.

A vast majority of the voters, 91.2 percent, backed the amendments which also include lowering the age limit for presidential candidates and creating new vice-presidential posts.

Opposition and critics suggest that the constitutional changes would hand more powers to President Ilham Aliyev as they enable the president to declare an early election and to dissolve parliament at any time.

Aliyev came into power in 2003, succeeding his father Heydar Aliyev as president.

Before 2009, a president was not allowed to serve more than two terms in office. However, that law was amended via a referendum, and Aliyev secured his third term in 2013.

Ahead of the vote, experts from the Council of Europe, a rights and monitoring organisation, warned that many of the changes would severely upset the balance of power by giving "unprecedented" powers to the president.

Members of the US Congress also sent a letter to Aliyev saying that the referendum would create a crisis of legitimacy.

"By lengthening presidential terms and expanding presidential authorities, the proposed constitutional changes are susceptible to abuse that would entrench political authority, making it less responsive to the will of the Azerbaijani people," the letter reads.