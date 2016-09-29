A 17-year-old blogger, Amos Yee, has been sentenced to six weeks in jail by a Singapore court on Thursday for "wounding religious feelings."

This has reignited concerns on social controls and censorship in the conservative city-state.

Judge Ong Hian Sun told the district court that Yee's actions could "generate social unrest" and should not be condoned.

Yee, after pleeing guilty to six charges of intentionally posting comments and a photo critical of Christianity and Islam on the internet, described his sentence as "very fair."

Accompanied by a group of supporters, he told reporters outside the court that he is "very remorseful."

This is his second conviction, as he was charged last year on charges of harassment and insulting a religious group over comments he made about former premier Lee Kuan Yew and Christians soon after Lee's death.

His sentence then amounted to four weeks in jail.