Conflict continues to escalate in Syria as two suicide blasts target the city of Hama and the Syrian regime continues its offensive on opposition-held parts of Aleppo.

Several people were killed in two suicide bomb blasts in the Syrian regime-held city of Hama on Monday, news agency SANA reported. However, it did not specify the number of casualties.

Citing a police source, SANA said the first bomber blew himself up detonating his explosive belt in a square in Hama's al Hader district, followed 15 minutes later by a second bomber in the same location.

DAESH claimed three suicide bombers from the group had attacked the headquarters of the police and the Baath Party in Hama. But SANA made no mention of a third bomber.

Turkey-backed FSA closing in on Dabiq

Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by Turkey and a US-led coalition, is closing in on DAESH-held village of Dabiq, located northeast of Aleppo.

"If matters proceed as planned, within 48 hours we will be in Dabiq," Ahmed Osman, commander of the Sultan Murad FSA group, said in a voice recording sent to Reuters.

Turkish warplanes also hit DAESH targets in the areas of Dabiq, Akhtarin and Turkman Bareh, destroying nine buildings including a command post, gun positions and an ammunition depot, a statement by Turkey's military said on Monday.

Air strikes continue in Aleppo

​Syrian regime forces, backed by allies, have advanced in Aleppo, pursuing its week-long assault to gain control of the opposition-held part of the city.

The regime carried out overnight air strikes and told the opposition fighters to leave their positions, offering safe passage and aid supplies.

A ground operation was launched by Bashar al Assad's forces against the besieged eastern half of Aleppo, where opposition fighters have been holding out. The push to take over the city was intensified after a US-Russia brokered ceasefire collapsed last month.

US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov once again spoke on the phone to discuss normalisation of the situation in war-torn Syria.

However, Britain said the bombing of hospitals by the regime and forces loyal to it has made it impossible to talk about peace.