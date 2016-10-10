Dubai said on Monday it had started building what would be the world's tallest tower, another record for the city that is already home to the highest skyscraper - the Burj Khalifa.

The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour - a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum - will be completed in 2020, Dubai's government said.

Its statement did not say how high the tower would be nor how much it might cost.

Guinness World Records defines a tower as a structure in which less than 50 percent of the total height is useable floor space.