BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Dubai begins construction of world's tallest tower
The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour - a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, will be completed in 2020.
Dubai begins construction of world's tallest tower
An artistic impression of how The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour will look after completion. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 10, 2016

Dubai said on Monday it had started building what would be the world's tallest tower, another record for the city that is already home to the highest skyscraper - the Burj Khalifa.

The Tower at Dubai Creek Harbour - a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum - will be completed in 2020, Dubai's government said.

Its statement did not say how high the tower would be nor how much it might cost.

Guinness World Records defines a tower as a structure in which less than 50 percent of the total height is useable floor space.

Recommended

The world's tallest tower is the Tokyo Sky Tree, a 634-metre-high broadcasting, restaurant and observation tower.

Dubai, a major tourism and entertainment center, is continually laying plans for new attractions.

Its new tower, part of a plush new residential area next to a waterfront, will feature several garden-themed observation decks, it said.

The Burj Khalifa is 829.8 meters (2,722 feet) high.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests