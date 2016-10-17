Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced stronger ties with Brazil after meeting with the country's President Michel Temer on Monday.

The meeting followed the 8th BRICS summit held at the Indian resort state of Goa.

BRICS is an association of five major emerging national economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"Relations between India and Brazil have grown for the better. We have increased interaction at all levels," Modi said.

During the summit BRICS nations agreed on several issues, including setting up their own credit-rating agency, fighting terrorism and stronger energy cooperation.

Further Cooperation