An eleven-hour "humanitarian pause" announced by Russia to allow civilians and opposition fighters to leave besieged areas of Aleppo has been extended for a further 24 hours, the Russian Defence Ministry announced.

This is the second pause in fighting between the Moscow-backed Syrian regime and opposition forces in Aleppo this year. But the UN says the temporary halt to hostilities is not long enough to provide any relief supplies to the more than 250,000 people.

On Monday, Russia announced an eight-hour pause in air strikes on the city to take effect on Thursday. It was extended by three hours on Wednesday.

Syrian and Russian warplanes stopped launching air strikes on opposition-held districts from 0700 GMT on Tuesday.

The Syrian regime has said it is opening eight corridors to provide safe passage for civilians to leave the city.