Brazilian police arrested former speaker of Brazil's lower house Eduardo Cunha and driving force behind former president Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, on corruption probes.

"We can confirm that (Cunha) was detained in Brasilia," a police spokesman told AFP.

Cunha was later flown under close guard to Curitiba, where the probe into a sprawling embezzlement and bribery ring at flagship state oil company Petrobras is based.

Cunha, nicknamed Brazil's Frank Underwood after the scheming main character in the dark US political television series "House of Cards," has been accused of taking some $40 million in Petrobras-related bribes, laundering money and hiding funds in secret Swiss bank accounts.

Cunha, 58, denies all the charges. "This is an absurd decision, without motive," he said in a Facebook post.

In addition to his detention, the authorities ordered the seizure of eight cars, including two Porsche Cayennes, along with other assets amounting to nearly $70 million.

Top anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro said the detention was necessary because of risks to "public order, as well as a concrete possibility of flight given his access to hidden resources abroad, as well as double nationality," the justice department said.

Part of Brazil's growing conservative evangelical movement, Cunha has long been a consummate wheeler-dealer and became the architect of Rousseff's removal from office in August on charges that she broke government budget laws.

Rousseff, from the leftist Workers' Party, was replaced by Michel Temer, from Cunha's own center-right PMDB party.

But Cunha's triumph was short-lived as the corruption allegations caught up with him. He was stripped of his congressional seat in September, losing his parliamentary legal privileges.