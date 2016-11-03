Pending construction work caused further delay of the Abu Dhabi branch of France's Louvre Museum's opening to 2017, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Also, two other sources confirmed the postponement of the opening to an unspecified date next year.

The details of the projects are still being kept private.

The oil-rich emirate country is investing billions of dollars in tourism, industry and infrastructure with the Gulf branch of the famous Paris museum and two other planned museums.

A building boom in the United Arab Emirates has created bottlenecks as some construction firms scramble to find labor, supplies and financing to complete huge backlogs of work.

Tourism Development and Investment Company (TDIC), the developer, was scheduled to hand over the $650 million museum to Abu Dhabi's Tourism & Culture Authority (TCA) in mid-2016.