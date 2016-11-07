The border between Mexico and the United States has been the subject of much debate in this year's US presidential election.

Americans go to the polls on November 8, and if Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wins, he has promised to seal the around 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) border between US and Mexico with a wall.

In parts of California and Arizona, a wall already exists, and it splits towns and families, marking a boundary between the US and Mexico.

It runs across rocky deserts, flowing sand dunes and miles of agricultural land.

Busy land ports of entry and signs written in both Spanish and English attest to an interdependence that still exists in the bifurcated cities, faded mining towns and eccentric art outposts that punctuate the arid landscape.