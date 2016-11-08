Americans head to the polls on Tuesday in what has been described as its most divisive and heated race for the presidency.

As a Superpower, the US president will be at the forefront of forging international relations and be the commander-in-chief of the largest military in the world.

How the president is elected

This year's election will be conducted in a single round in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, a special federal district in Washington.

On the ballot form, voters will choose among the candidates for president and vice president. But, the tally of those votes will not determine the winner directly. Instead, it will determine the selection of a set of members of the electoral college, who pledge to support a given candidate.

Role of electoral college

The electoral college consists of 538 electors. A state has one elector for each of its members of the House of Representatives, and one for each of the state's two senators.