Iran has blinded a man as punishment after convicting him of throwing chemicals in the face of a four-year-old girl that left her blinded, a judicial official said.

This is the second time this year that Tehran has implemented the strict eye-for-eye punishment that can be enforced for such crimes in the country, the head of criminal affairs for the Tehran prosecutor's office, Mohammad Shahriari said.

"In 2009, this man threw lime into the face of a little girl of four years in the Sanandaj region, leaving her blind," the ISNA, a news agency run by Iranian university students, quoted Shahriari as saying on Tuesday .

"Today, the law of retribution was applied in my presence and that of experts," he said, without providing further details.