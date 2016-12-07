WORLD
Bolivia detains airline CEO after Colombia soccer crash
Chief of the LaMia company is being detained as part of an investigation into an airline crash that killed 71 people last week.
Rescue teams work in the recovery of the bodies of victims of the LAMIA airlines charter that crashed in the mountains of Cerro Gordo, municipality of La Union, Colombia, on November 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 7, 2016

Police in Bolvia have arrested the head of an airline that crashed last week killing 71 people - including most of the members of a Brazilian football team.

​The plane - which was part of the LaMia company - was flying to Colombia when it ran out of fuel. Now the company's chief is being detained as part of an investigation into what happened.

A member of staff also says she warned the pilot about the problem before take off. She's since moved to Brazil due to safety reasons because she says she's received death threats.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
