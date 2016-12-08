WORLD
EU agrees on visa-free travel for Ukraine and Georgia
Under the deal, visa requirements may be reintroduced if there is a surge of citizens from a non-EU country like Ukraine or Georgia staying irregularly in EU territory.
Both Ukraine and Georgia have sought stronger ties with Brussels to counter Russian influence in the region. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 8, 2016

The European Union (EU) on Thursday agreed to allow visa-free travel to the bloc for the citizens of Ukraine and Georgia, ending an internal EU dispute that had been causing a delay to the promised measures.

The decision was announced after a deal was struck between the European Parliament and the member states that "will facilitate the immediate consideration of the two visa liberalisation proposals for Georgia and Ukraine," member of the European Parliament Agustin Diaz de Mera said.

Under the deal, visa requirements may be reintroduced if there is a surge of citizens from a non-EU country like Ukraine or Georgia staying irregularly in EU territory.

Both Ukraine and Georgia have sought stronger ties with Brussels to counter Russian influence in the region.

TRT World's Kevin Ozebek reports from Brussels.

SOURCE:TRT World
