The Syrian regime has retaken most of the rebel-held parts of eastern Aleppo following years of fighting. But the recapture of Syria's once biggest city may not have been possible without the backing Assad's forces got from its allies, Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is a Shia militant group. It is a key non-state actor backing the Syrian regime in its fight against opposition groups. Up to 4,000 Hezbollah fighters have been fighting alongside regime forces since 2013. Ten of its senior leaders have been killed in the struggle for Syria.