GAZIANTEP, Turkey - Anas Jibran looks protectively over at his daughter learning how to walk again. He remembers the exact date the five-year-old lost her limb. Reem Anas walks assisted by crutches and a nurse to get used to her new left leg.

Reem Anas and her father are from Termanin, in the Idlib province of Syria.

"On January 25, 2016, there was a Russian airstrike on my village. It was four o'clock in the evening, I had stepped out for 15 minutes," Jibran says. "When I came back I found the roof caved in on my home. I tried lifting up the roof to save my wife and one-year-old baby, but it was too heavy."

Jibran fainted out of shock. Once awake, he was told that his wife and baby had been buried alive. His five-year-old daughter was the only survivor and was in a critical condition.

Jibran trusted in the kindness of a stranger, who pretended to be Reem's father in order to get her across the border to Gaziantep, Turkey. The stranger gave Reem a fake name and dropped her off at the Will Steps Rehabilitation Center (WSC).

There, Doctor Hamza Diab, a specialist in two-legged amputation surgery - the amputation of both legs at once - and manager of the centre, amputated her left leg.

While there are no exact statistics of how many Syrians have lost limbs, Diab says between 16,000 and 20,000 people have lost their arms or legs in bombings during the war, now stretching into its sixth year.

"Before the war, I would see one amputation case a year or less," said Diab, in an interview at his office. "Now I see roughly 60 amputation cases a month. There was one day when I amputated five injuries, three of them were children."

Within the past week, the siege on Aleppo by Syrian regime forces has closed the city off to humanitarian aid. The regime onslaught has also left injured civilians trapped in a war zone.

For amputees across the border in Gaziantep, however, physical therapy at the Will Stepps Centre goes on.

At least 1.9 million Syrians have been injured in the years-long conflict. However, to Syria's foreign minister, Walid al-Moallem, the injured people, including Reem, are part of an elaborate media campaign meant to smear the Assad regime.

Speaking to CNN's Christiane Amanpour in November, Moallem said the reports of bombings and air raids by the regime are merely media manipulations.

"You are from TV, you know how to make them up," Moallem chuckled, pointing to the CNN reporter. When the reporter asked the minister to clarify his opinion about the bombings on men, women, children, and schools, Moallem said, "Yes because we never shelled civilians. We are aiming only at the [terrorist] groups."

Jibran offers a simple reply to the minister: "Let him come to Idlib for a month and see what happens."

With a new leg, Reem and Jibran have new hope, but also challenges. Jibran says if he is able to find work in Turkey, he will stay and Reem can go to school, but if they have to go back to Syria, Jibran has no intention of sending Reem to school.

"I am scared that another bomb might come," Jibran said, mentioning that his sister and brother-in-law were also killed in an airstrike.

In October, the United States said either the Damascus regime or their military backers in Moscow were directly responsible for abombing that destroyed a school complex in Idlib.

"People in Idlib live in fear of death. Honestly, people say they wish a rocket would just hit them and get it over with."

Even now Reem is terrified of the sounds of airplanes overhead. "She keeps saying, ‘I'm going to die! I'm going to die!'" Jibran says. "And that is not just my daughter's case, it is all children."