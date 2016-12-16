Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that he and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are trying to broker a new round of peace talks on Syria to create a nationwide ceasefire.

Putin's announcement came on the second day of evacuations of civilians from the last rebel-held parts of Aleppo, where Russia is backing Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad against the opposition.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed that talks were being planned in conjunction with Russia to bring together the Syrian opposition and representatives of the regime.

"We want a ceasefire to be implemented throughout Syria. We want all sieges to be lifted in Syria. After a ceasefire, talks should start immediately so that a permanent solution can be found," Cavusoglu said.