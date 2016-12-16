WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia & Turkey to launch talks for a nationwide ceasefire in Syria
The talks are expected to complement the UN-brokered discussions that have been taking place in Geneva.
Russia & Turkey to launch talks for a nationwide ceasefire in Syria
While Russia supports the Assad regime, Turkey backs Syria's opposition. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 16, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that he and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are trying to broker a new round of peace talks on Syria to create a nationwide ceasefire.

Putin's announcement came on the second day of evacuations of civilians from the last rebel-held parts of Aleppo, where Russia is backing Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad against the opposition.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed that talks were being planned in conjunction with Russia to bring together the Syrian opposition and representatives of the regime.

"We want a ceasefire to be implemented throughout Syria. We want all sieges to be lifted in Syria. After a ceasefire, talks should start immediately so that a permanent solution can be found," Cavusoglu said.

Recommended

The talks are expected to take place in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, and complement the UN-brokered discussions in Geneva.

TRT World'sJulia Lyubova has more from Moscow.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla